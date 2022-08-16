Douglas “Doug” Ford was born on Jan. 22, 1967 in Tillamook, to Alice Rickman and Richard Ford. He lived all his life in Tillamook and attended Tillamook High School. In 1986, Doug joined the Army National Guard.
He worked at the Smoker for over 30 years, and earlier worked at the Cheese Factory. He also drove log truck and operated farm vehicles for local dairy farmers. He was a past President of the Tillamook Eagles #2144. He was also a Trustee of that Lodge. He loved his Tillamook Eagles family. The Lodge and its members became what he termed, his “happy place.”
He married Sherry Hanenkrat, and they had three sons together: Douglas, Richard and Dustin. His sons were the love, light, pride and joy of his life.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Julie Hugees, his son Dustin, his father, Richard, and his granddaughter, Dreama.
He is succeeded by the love of his life and future bride-to-be, Tiki Christian. She became the joy and love he had always looked for and he was overjoyed to share the rest of his life with her.
He is also succeeded by his mother, Alice, brothers Derek and Gordon, sons Douglas and Richard, and numerous close family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his innumerable friends.
Doug was the absolute glue that held so many family members and friends close. He loved them all.
Doug loved his time helping out at the Eagles, riding his motorcycle, and singing karaoke. He loved people. Give him 10 minutes with a stranger? He would have a life-time bond. It is a special and rare gift.
Doug was unique and he was special. He leaves a hole in our lives which will not be easily filled. He was welcoming, inclusive, non-judgmental; he did not hold to petty grievances and grudges. We can all hope to try to rise to his level by following his example. To find the joy and love in life and others that he did. He is missed.
A Celebration of Doug’s Life is scheduled for family and friends on Saturday, August 20, between 2 and 5 pm, at the Tillamook Eagles Lodge, 209 Stillwell Avenue, Tillamook. Midnight Gumbo and NE Day Now will provide music and dancing. All are welcome.
