Douglas ‘Doug’ Ford was born on Jan 22, 1967 in Tillamook to Alice Rickman and Richard Ford. He lived all his life in Tillamook and attended Tillamook High School. During high school Doug joined the Army National Guard in 1986.
He worked at the Smoker for over 30 years and earlier he worked at the Cheese Factory and also drove log truck for a while. He was a Tillamook Eagles 2144 member and also served as the president, then he became a trustee. He loved his Tillamook Eagles family.
He married Sherry Hanacrette and that marriage lasted 17 years. They had three boys together, Douglas, Richard and Dustin, and he loved his boys dearly, they were his pride and joy.
He is preceded in death by his sister Julie Hugees, his son Dustin, and his father Richard and his granddaughter, Dreama.
He is succeeded in life by his mother, Alice, brothers Derek and Grodon, sons Douglas and Richard, and many aunts uncles and cousins.
Doug loved people, he loved his time helping out at the Eagles, riding his motorcycle and singing Keroke.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for family and friends at 2 - 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Tillamook Eagles. In lieu of Flowers you can make a donation in his name to the Tillamook Eagles.
