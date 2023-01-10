Dorothy Taksdal, 92, peacefully passed away at home on December 26, 2022. Dottie was born to Delbert Curtis and Ann Kelly on July 10, 1930 in Moro, OR during the middle of the great depression.
Dolly attended Wheeler High School, and finished her schooling at Walla Walla University in Washington from 1952-1956. She majored in nursing and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Throughout her career, she worked in the Laboratory, Emergency Room Departments; Labor & Delivery room, and Medical Offices. Mom’s starting wage, as a Registered Nurse in 1956 was $85.00 a month.
So many of her patients, including clients whom traveled from across the United States to receive IV Arthritic Treatments, loved Dorothy.
After retiring on July 31, 1997 Dottie continued to volunteer at the Wheeler Nursing home. Her career working in the medical field prior to starting college until after her retirement spanned 55 years.
Dottie’s family will remember her as the family matriarch, loyal, compassionate, driven, witty, loving, stoic, caring, stable, selfless, strong, courageous, wise, giving, thoughtful, a safe place, patient, honest, to the point, respectful, firecracker, kind, beautiful smile and her unconditional love for family,
We fondly remember Thanksgiving dinner at grandma’s house gathered around the living room with the TV trays watching the football game and long road trips with grandma.
Dottie enjoyed fishing at an early age, and continued her love of adventure by traveling around the Northwest, camping, photography and reading. She lived the majority of her life in a home she loved on Wheeler Heights. It was here she raised her family. Mom spent many hours looking out her living room window at the Nehalem Bay and marsh where a head of elk frequently gathered. Dorothy also loved sipping on a cup of black, hot coffee; even up to the end of her life.
Surviving Dorothy are her four children, Merlyn “Wayne”, James “Jimmy”, Betty (Steve) Neal and Julie (Bryan) White as well as 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Previously departed Dorothy: Merlyn “Jack” Taksdal, (spouse, married March 7, 1958)) decd. 8/10/1994; Marcus Balmer “Grandson”; Jacoba Curtis & Louisa Kalani (sisters).
All of those she loved and touched deeply. Please join us Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Waud’s Funeral Home, 1414 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marie Mills 1800 Front Street, Tillamook, OR 97141.
