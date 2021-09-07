Dorothy Shaffer Godett, daughter of Josephine Feiner Shaffer and Louis Shaffer, died on Aug. 26 in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Born in Chicago on Sept. 27, 1928, Dorothy moved to Kew Gardens, N.Y. when she was in eighth grade. She attended Queens College, where she majored in sociology. She earned a master’s degree in education from New York University. While earning her master’s, she taught elementary school in Greenwich Village.
When she married Norman Ellenberg in 1952, she moved to Long Island, N.Y. and taught kindergarten and first grade. The couple had two daughters, Amy and Rachel, before divorcing in 1959.
In 1965, Dorothy married Harold Godett. In 1969, the family moved to Overland Park, Kan., where Dorothy sold jewelry in a department store and later sold advertising specialties. Dorothy moved to Pacific City in 1990, where she ran the Library Thrift Store for six years and served on the library board.
Dorothy was a wiz with words. She loved solving crossword puzzles, mastering games of all kinds, spinning puns, and beating everyone at “Wheel of Fortune” into her 90s.
Since 2014 Dorothy lived in Chattanooga with her younger daughter, Rachel Schulson (Henry). Her older daughter, Amy Thurman, lives in Kansas City, Mo. In addition to her daughters, Dorothy is survived by five grandchildren, Niccole Thurman, Monica Thurman, Adrienne Cuff (Dalen), Michael Schulson (Emma Green), and Leah Schulson; and four great-grandchildren, EJ, Levin, Lyra, and Jethro.
Donations can be made in Dorothy's honor to support the Pacific City library.
