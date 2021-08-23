Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Stone, beloved educator, artist, and gardener died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home in Tillamook, Ore.
Dottie was born in 1942 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Clara and Harry Stone. She had a passion for teaching and received a Bachelor’s degree from the Buffalo State University and a Master’s degree in Home Economics and Consumer Education from Utah State University. She was a teacher of home economics in the Salt Lake City school district for 25 years.
During a family vacation, Dottie fell in love with the Oregon Coast and moved to Tillamook County after she retired, living in Netarts and Bay City. She supported the Tillamook library, was a Master Gardener and a patron of the Tillamook Performing Arts Guild.
She is survived by her daughter Wendy and grandson Mackenzie, a brother Harry, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are asked to celebrate Dottie's life at any of her favorite local haunts.
