Dorothy Jean (Walker) Davidson was born March 20, 1931, in Foss, Ore., to William and Dora Walker. She passed away December 21, 2020, in Portland Oregon. Dorothy married LeRoy Davidson August 25, 1956, in Stevenson, Washington. They had three children,Dennis, Debby and Daryl Davidson. They were married for 64 years.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and loved to spend time cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and watching her grandchildren grow up. She worked closed to 30 years at the Mohler Coop Store, in Mohler Oregon. She also worked for a few years in the Nehalem School District as student aide. Once her and LeRoy both retired, they enjoyed spending time with their kids and grandkids, and doing a little traveling to places they had not seen before.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband LeRoy Davidson, and is survived by Dennis Davidson, and wife Gay, Debby Davidson, Daryl Davidson and wife Judy, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dorothy will be laid to rest at Nehalem American Legion Cemetery at a later date.
