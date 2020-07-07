Jean was born in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 10, 1938. She moved to Dolph with her family and started second grade at Hebo Grade School, graduating from Nestucca High School in 1956. Jean married Keith Gorton in Longview, Washington where they resided until moving to Dexter where they raised hereford cattle for a time, then moved to Springfield. Jean was a talented painter. She also made wonderful dolls, baby quilts, and many other items to give as gifts. She was known for bringing joy to people wherever she went by her wit and sense of humor: also by her friendly, warm, generous, caring character. Her life reflected her love of God and she looked forward His taking her to be with Him, which He did on January 29, 2020.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Hazel Sisson
husband Keith Gorton
son Ronald Gorton
Her survivors include:Daughter, Sherry (Jim) Evans Veneta, Oregon
Son-in-law Dennis (Kelly) Ewing Springfield, OR
Siblings Hazel Martensen Dallas, OR
Edward Sisson Portland, OR
George( Betsy) Sisson Hebo, OR
Nancy (Earl) Worthington Florence, OR
Katherine (Chuck) Parks St. Helens, OR
Gladys (Carlton) Clemmer Dallas, Oregon
6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren
Many neices and nephews and dear friends.
Services will be held at a later date
