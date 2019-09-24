Dorothy Jean Kjemperud, 89, a longtime resident of Garibaldi passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, in Forest Grove, Oregon. Services are Sept. 28, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Forest Grove Senior & Community Center; reception following. Burial will take place at 2 p.m., Forest View Cemetery in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Dorothy was born on April 1, 1930, in Blackduck, MN. She was the second child of the eight children born to Bert and Pearl (Tindell) Perdew. She was raised in Little Fork, MN, and graduated with the Little Fork High School Class of 1948. Life was challenging growing up in the mid-west in the 30s and 40s. Those challenges help mold and shape Dorothy into the strong and amazing lady she became.
While growing up in Little Fork she met her future husband, Palmer Kjemperud. They married on Oct. 13, 1951, in Port Townsend, Washington, as he was ready to deploy overseas with the U.S. Army. After Palmer was released from service they lived in Rockaway and Bay City. In 1958, they settled in Garibaldi and raised their three sons; Mike, Rick and Terry, and were an active part of their community.
Dorothy and Palmer had an amazingly strong relationship and celebrated 64 years of marriage. Palmer was her soulmate and they complimented each other perfectly.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. Dorothy loved camping, family gatherings, cooking for her family, walking on the beach, and playing Bingo. She loved meeting new people and making new friends.
Dorothy was an accomplished artist and long-time member of Tillamook Art Association. Along with fellow artists she opened “G by the Sea” art gallery in Garibaldi. She spent many years sharing her passion for painting. Dorothy taught oil painting classes at the Tillamook Art Association, Tillamook Bay Community College and in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was very involved in art shows at Washington Square, Lancaster Mall, Sandy Mountain Festival and Rockaway Art Festival.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Palmer, her parents and four siblings; Ray Perdew, Bill Perdew, Florence VanLoo and Verna Seigal.
She is survived by her children, Mike Kjemperud, Gaston, Oregon; Rick (Linda) Kjemperud, Garibaldi, Oregon; Terry (Mary) Kjemperud, Tualatin, Oregon; three siblings, Ruby Brekke, Gaston, Oregon; Sharon Rossback, Forest Grove, Oregon; and Vernon Perdew, Dilley, Oregon; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
