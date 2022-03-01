Dorothy J Berry (Brown) was born to George & Caryll Brown (Crover) on August 9, 1929 in Lebanon, OR. She passed at her home on Jan. 15, 2022 at the age of 92. She lived in Jefferson with her parents where she worked in their grocery store part time while in school. She graduated high school in 1947 and moved to Salem where she met Willard. They got married on Dec. 18, 1949 while he was on college Christmas break. He passed in 2017. They lived in several places until the early 60’s when they settled in Tillamook. Before that they lived in Forest Grove where Dorothy started singing with the Forest Grove Gleemen, a Barbershop group. She then sang with the Sweet Adelines in Tillamook and then for many years with the Tillamook Methodist Church. Dorothy went to work for Tillamook Co. Tax Dept in 1963 and retired as the Chief Tax Collector in 1987. During this time she, Willard and the kids went camping most years at Suttle Lake. Then they started traveling more when the kids got older. They started out with a basic trailer then a 5th wheel trailer and then they got a motorhome. They traveled across the US and some of a Canada and saw many sites. Dorothy took her cat Cinder with them when they had the motorhome. She would let him out at there camp site and he always came back. They also traveled to New Zealand and the UK. In their later years when they couldn’t travel long distances they spent their time at Waterloo Park outside Lebanon.
After Dorothy retired, she took up painting with oils and acrylics. She became very good and won many ribbons at the County Fair. She enoyed being with the ladies quilt group at the church. Even though she did not quilt she liked to embroider on cloth and cards and crochet afghans to give to ill individuals and to family members. She also did a lot of volunteer work at the church that included grub club and with senior meals. Dorothy was preceeded in death by her husband Willard, her parents, sisters Joyce and Betty, Daughter in-law Diane Berry (Wyss) and her cat Cinder, who meant everything to her. She has 3 children. Alan (Diane-deceased), Tim (Paula) and Rosan Hallstrom (Steve) 4 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren,
No services at this time. TBA at a later date.
