Dorothee “Dottee” Louise Bristow was born June 25, 1939, in Bad Polzin, Germany to Kurt and Charlotte Dunkel. Dottee passed away Nov. 16, 2021, in Beaverton, Ore. at the age of 82.
At the age of 12, Dottee moved to the United States from Germany. As a child, she lived in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps and loved to go with her mother and two brothers, Klaus and Wolfgang, to the woods near the Alps to pick wild Primroses, which Germans translate as “Keys to Heaven.”
In the U.S., she attended schools at R. A. Long High School, Lower Columbia College, and the Seattle Orthopedic Hospital, all in Washington State.
Dottee met her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Bristow, of 60 years, at a dance when Jerry “thought” Dottee was winking at him, so he asked her to dance. Jerry later discovered that it was really just her new contacts making her wink. Dottee and Jerry were married on December 16, 1961, in Longview, Washington.
Initially, Dottee worked as a medical technologist at Kaiser Permanente in Portland, then briefly at Wheeler Hospital, and for the next 33 years, at the Tillamook County General Hospital.
Dottee was very active volunteering and serving on many boards in Tillamook County.
Some of the organizations included; Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Women’s Philanthropic Organization, Tillamook Library Board of Directors and the Tillamook Library Foundation. She was a member of Tillamook Master Gardeners, Red Cross Liaison for the Blood Mobile, volunteer at the Tillamook Hospital during the Blood Pressure Clinics, board member, treasurer and chair for the March of Dimes Charity Drive at Tillamook High School. Additionally, she was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and served on the Women’s Fellowship Committee.
Together, Dottee and Jerry loved to dance and were members of the Neah-Kah-Nie Dance club. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and belonged to multiple bridge groups with many friends over the years.
Dottee enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing, crabbing, traveling and camping in their RV, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Dottee is survived by her husband Jerry Bristow, one son, Steve Bristow and his wife Ranee, three daughters, Karin Hulse and her husband Brandt, Melissa Ford and her husband Fred, and Diane Pittmon and her husband Brian. Her grandchildren include Katelyn (Bristow) Fund, Brendan Bristow, Camryn Bristow, Brock Hulse, Brayden Hulse, Bryce Hulse, Jasmine Ford, Amanda Ford, Alexa Pittmon and Zachery Pittmon.
A private family burial was held at High View Cemetery in Ione, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Tillamook, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be donated to:
The Tillamook County Library Foundation (tilllamookcountylibraryfoundation.org),
The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/Oregon) or St. John’s United Church of Christ, 602 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141
