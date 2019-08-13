Dorothea Jean Fitzgerald (Ball) passed away peacefully in the company of family on July 28, 2019. Dorothea was born in California on November 7, 1936 to Howard and Ann Ball.
She was preceded in passing by her late husbands Edmund James Donahue and Joseph D. Fitzgerald as well as her sisters Lei Ann, Susan and Joyce. Jean is survived by her three loving children, Kathleen Donahue of McMinnville, Oregon, Edmund J.Donahue II of Spirit Lake, Idaho and Joseph D. Fitzgerald II of Spirit Lake, Idaho as well as two brothers Howard and Charles Ball of California.
She leaves behind six grandchildren, Jessica, Katelyn, Kathryn, Jamie, Emma and Rylee, and one great grandchild, Violet. Jean was of the rare generation that loved this country and supported her husband(s) and children as they served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy.
Though often called to uproot her family and move wherever the military required, Jean still managed to create a stable and loving home for her family even when left to raise the children alone while her husband(s) served overseas.
Upon Joseph’s retirement from the Air Force in 1974, Jean’s family settled in Tillamook, Oregon, and Jean quickly became active in the local community, remaining so until moving to her daughter’s home in 2016.
While in Tillamook Jean became known for several years as the “fish lady” at McGregors department store, where she acquired an extensive knowledge of tropical fish and was the go-to person for local enthusiasts. Later Jean trained to become a Dental Assistant and X-Ray technician, working more than 20 years for Dr. Gary Malsbury at his office in Tillamook.
Jean inherited her father’s artistic ability and loved to paint and work in her yard. In retirement Jean was an avid supporter and member of the Tillamook Art Association, where she regularly helped to set up meetings and transport members that could not get around on their own.
Best known for her sense of humor and incredible selflessness, Jean will be forever be missed by her loving family and everyone whose lives she touched, as she leaves us to be with Jesus our Lord and Saviour. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
