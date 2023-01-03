Doris Jean (Short) Wilson

Doris was born on January 27, 1956 at the Tillamook County General Hospital in Tillamook Oregon to Meldrey and Marie Short. Her twin, Dee, was born 45 minutes later, with the girls being born on their father’s birthday. She had two other siblings, an older sister, Lanetta, and a younger brother, John. She passed on Dec. 14, 2022 in Othello Wash.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell, her sons Jared and his wife Nai of Argentina, Joshua and his wife Alex and their children, Eva and Gabriel of Arlington, WA and John of Arlington, WA, her mother, Marie Short of Hood River, OR, Lanetta Scott of Texas City, TX, Dee Cole of Box Elder, SD and John Short of Manhatten, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.