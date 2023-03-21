Doris Ada (Ada) Harris, nee Harris, passed peacefully at home at the age of 83, surrounded by her beloved family, on February 7, 2023.
She was preceded by her beloved husband, Jack Edward Harris in 2007. Also preceding her were her sister, Della Christine (Teenie) Arthur, brother William (Bill) Halley Harris, nephews William (Bill) Halley Harris Jr, and Jonathan Christopher Leach, and nieces Teresa Rachelle Leach nee Schunter and Renee Schunter.
She is survived by her elder brother, Ace Ray Harris Jr, as well as her children; Elizabeth (Evelyn) Arthur of Tillamook, Mary Boquist of Tillamook, Wesley Curry of Bay City, and Tony Reed of Bay City. She will be so greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Melissa Kelly, Devin Sexton, Della Holstrum, Jack McArthur, Mike Curry, Jake Howitt, Kristen Howitt, Jack Reed, Tessa Ficek, and Robert Sweitzer, 15 great grandchildren, and a great great granddaughter.
Ada was born to Ace Ray and Della Josephine (nee Boles) Harris on July 6, 1939 on a “stump ranch” near Bonners Ferry, Idaho. They raised goats for milk and logged their property with a team of Belgian horses. She always enjoyed telling people she was born in a chicken coop, because part of the home had been a well built chicken coop. They packed up and moved back to Oregon in 1950 where they lived in Cape Mears until 1952, moving then to Bay City, where she spent the remainder of her life. She attended Bay City Elementary and Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
Her passions were her many grands, rescuing animals, and creating stunning stained glass art. She was a valued and beloved volunteer with United Paws for many years until her health forced her to stop.
She worked at Brownies Tavern in Bay City for several years before switching careers to work as a CNA and Med Tech at Tillamook Care Center for 10 years. She then worked for McRae and Sons until her retirement. Retirement didn’t last long and she went to work for her dear friend and partner in crime, Mary Manly as a groomer until her health dictated full retirement 2 years ago.
She was a force of nature and beloved by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Tillamook United Paws or Nehalem Animal Healing. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 1st 2-4pm at the Fairview Grange in Tillamook and by her request will be a “right cracking ceilidh.”
