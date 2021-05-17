Dorene Louise Dunlap passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 of complications of a brain bleed. She was kept comfortable in the Sacred Heart Hospital in Springfield, Ore. She passed with her grandson by her side holding her hand.
She graduated in 1959 from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore. She received a Bachelor’s in music education. She loved music and theater. She taught for the majority of her career. A Choir director for Cannon Beach chorus, musical director for Coastal Theater, active in community theater her whole life. A music teacher for Nehalem School District, English teacher in Hillsboro at Brown Junior High. Performed in person at the Vatican for the Pope. A Founder and member of vocal performance group Vox Eclectique. Beloved church pianist for decades. She had an early vision of professional public performance but chose to embrace family life loving her children and family to the fullest extent. She was a woman who truly loved love. She loved to travel and see the world, always bringing back a token of her travels and a story. She had a true gift for teaching and making you understand things. She was a beautiful bright light that touched so many lives. She loved the West Coast and lived in Manzanita for more than 20 years of her life. She ended up in Roseburg, OR for the last year and a half of her life to be closer to her grandson and his family.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Dunlap, sons Jeff and Brian Horn, four grandchildren, Rachel Yates (Horn) Lauren Marr (Horn) Annalina Horn, Jacob Horn; six great grandchildren.
