Dorene Ann Anderson loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 after a fatal car accident.
Dorene is survived by her daughters Alyshia Sheppard (Seth Biederbeck) and Christine Anderson; sisters Janice Sisson (Ken) and Doris Bingham (Wayne) and brother Claude Meyer. She loved her family and was blessed with grandchildren, Brandon Anderson (Hailey), Ashton Anderson, Kloey Cook and Gwendolyn Sheppard, great-grand son Hudson Anderson and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Dorene was preceded in death by her parents Carl Meyer and Margaret Meyer Thompson, brother, Carl Meyer (Janis), daughter Shawn Anderson and former husband, Bruce Anderson.
Dorene was born on Oct. 14, 1954 in Salem Oregon. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Cloverdale and at age 7 the family moved to Tillamook Oregon. The family was a member of the YMCA and Dorene was an avid swimmer, winning many State and local medals in freestyle and breaststroke. She played volleyball and was on the swim team, gymnastic and track teams in high school. She was active in Bluebirds and achieved numerous awards in Campfire. She loved attending church camps at Camp Winema.
Dorene married Bruce Anderson of Tillamook in 1972. She retired from the Tillamook Cheese factory approximately 13 years ago and spent her time in Tillamook with her family and trips to Portland for shopping and time with her sister Doris and husband Wayne.
God bless you Dorene and thank you so much for your legacy and memories we have of many special moments; and just for who you were. You will always be remembered and missed by all.
Services – Jan. 11 at noon - Waud’s Funeral Home – 1414 3rd Street Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
Followed by a no-host luncheon at the Fern Café Hwy 101 North 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Approx. 4 p.m. gathering at Oceanside turnaround for a walk on the beach with memories and quality time with Dorene.
