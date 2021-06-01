Dorelei “Dodie” Victoria Collier passed into heaven May 22, 2021. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Brent Collier of Netarts, Son Neil Plein and Daughter-in-Law Melanie Plein of Lake Grove, Step-Son Travis Collier and Step Daughter Kristin Collier of Entiat, WA, Step-Daughter Teall Hale and Step-Son Adam Hale of Boise, ID. Her Brother-In-Law Mike Collier and Sister-In-law Jane Collier of Oregon City, Sister-In-Law Joy Durke and Brother-In-Law Peter Durke of Canby, Nieces Tyra Dorton, Tracei Krebser, Nephew Devon Manley, and five beautiful Grandchildren.
She attained a BS and MS from Portland State University. She worked as a Project Manager for Homeland Security, The Idaho State Police, The Oregon State Police in Tillamook and most recently as a Grant Writer for Tillamook Bay Community College.
She loved her family, beach walks and her Weimaraners Huck and Babe. She loved traveling with her husband to visit family in Washington and Idaho. She also loved spending time and traveling with her Son. She was an excellent cook, Master Gardener and member of the Netarts Community Club. She was a very spiritual person who prayed to her Lord multiple times each day. God rest her soul. She will be missed dearly.
