Donny Benson of Irrigon, Oregon, born on February 5, 1963 in Condon, Oregon. He died June 12, 2023 after medical complications at the age of 60 years.

A celebration of Donny’s life will be held at Irrigon Marina Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Those who knew him are welcome to join his family to remember and celebrate his touch on your life. Please share memories of Donny with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.

Service information

Jul 8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, July 8, 2023
10:00AM
Irrigon Marina Park
510 NE Seventh Street
Irrigon, OR 97844
