81-year-old Donna Jean Osborne passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2021 in her home in Wheeler, Ore. Retired teacher and indigenous and women's rights activist, Donna is survived by her husband, two brothers, three daughters, and a son.
A family graveside service was held at Nehalem American Legion Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 27. A memorial celebration of life for friends and family will be announced by the family at a later date.
