Donna passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on May 12, 1961 to Harrie and Goldie Tarr. She had one brother, John Tarr and one sister Barbara Tarr. She was a graduate of Tillamook High School and married Michael Blaser in 1980. They had two sons, Michael and Matt Blaser and had one granddaughter, Haley Blaser.
After her divorce, she worked at various housekeeping jobs and enjoyed walking along the roads picking up cans. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life.
She was preceded in death by her mother Goldie in 2003. She leaves behind many friends, uncles, aunts and cousins.
No service is planned at this time.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
