Donna Anne Shortlidge was born in Tillamook on Aug. 31, 1935 to Jesse and Eva (Edwards) Shortlidge. Donna passed away Jan. 5, 2021 at the age of 85. She lived in Sandlake all of her life. She attended Sandlake Grade School and graduated from Nestucca High School in Cloverdale. Donna worked as a dental technician in Tillamook for 23 ½ years before going to work on the family farm with her brother James Shortlidge. They worked as a partnership until retiring in September 1998. Donna’s wishes were to be cremated and scattered on the family farm. Her warmth and sense of humor will be dearly missed. Services will be held at the Hemlock Nazarene Church, June 19th at 2pm.
