Donna Shortlidge

Donna Anne Shortlidge was born in Tillamook on Aug. 31, 1935 to Jesse and Eva (Edwards) Shortlidge. Donna passed away Jan. 5, 2021 at the age of 85. She lived in Sandlake all of her life. She attended Sandlake Grade School and graduated from Nestucca High School in Cloverdale. Donna worked as a dental technician in Tillamook for 23 ½ years before going to work on the family farm with her brother James Shortlidge. They worked as a partnership until retiring in September 1998. Donna’s wishes were to be cremated and scattered on the family farm. Her warmth and sense of humor will be dearly missed. Services will be held at the Hemlock Nazarene Church, June 19th at 2pm.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Shortlidge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you attending a graduation this year?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.