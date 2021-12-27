Donna Ann Brown

Donna was born in Hayward, CA. Her mother died when she was 3 years old. She did not know her father. She lived with her father’s brother’s family.
Donna married Calvin Brown when she was 18. They moved to Oregon, someplace around Springfield, then to Tacoma, WA. They had two children (Nancy and Ron) however, Calvin was not meant to be a father. She took the kids away from Calvin. She was always working some place. She worked in the Poodle Dog Restaurant for 12 years.
In 1993 she moved to Rockaway Beach. She worked at the Roan’s Restaurant when she first moved to Rockaway. She worked at the Methodist’s Camp in the kitchen and maintenance and also the Friend’s Camp.
She retired March 30th from Twin Rocks Vacation Rentals.
Donna was a very out going person. She loved to talk to people. She enjoyed bowling and her dog Teddy. Look for a Celebration f Live in the spring.
