Mr. Donn E. Wagner passed away Nov. 22, 2019 following a brief illness. He was attended at his side by his son, brothers, sister, and family.
“Donnie” was born in Tillamook, Feb. 25, 1952 to Donald and Maxine Wagner. Being raised in Tillamook, Donn attended the old Wilson Elementary and graduated in 1970 from Tillamook High School.
Donn was a lifelong, fifth-generation resident of Tillamook and the surrounding area, known and loved by many.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Linda, Rick, Randy, Jeff, Brett, Carl, and Brenda.
Donn is also survived by his three children from Carrie Taylor, Jase, Allison and Samantha. As well as his grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Being preceded by only his mother and father, Donn leaves behind a large and extended family and is greatly missed by them all as well as countless friends. Having occupied a space nobody but he could have or will ever be able to fill. He left too soon but will not soon be forgotten as he touched so many lives around him.
We love you and miss you so much, thank you for being our father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend.
