Donald Wayne Dietert was born in San Antonio, Texas April 14, 1945 and passed away July 18, 2023 at Tillamook County General Hospital at the age of 78. Don is survived by his wife Linda; children Jamie, Susanne, Lona, and Donald, along with 8 grandchildren. Don moved to South Tillamook County in 1975. He worked at Noble & Bitner Plug Company, Robert Warren Trucking, Averill Trucking Company, and Swift Transportation, and retired in 2012. A Celebration of Life with be at the family’s home in Hebo Saturday, July 29th from 1pm-4pm.
Funeral will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a later date.
