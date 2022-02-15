Donald Ray Long, 85, passed away early morning hours of 1/13/2022.
Donald was born Donald Ray Long on Sunday morning at 9:50 a.m. 2/2/1936, to Alfred Franklin and U. “Bessie” (Walton) Long in Tillamook, Oregon. Don was the last of seven siblings and graduated from Nestucca Union High School, Cloverdale, Oregon in 1954.
He was a 4 year letterman in Basketball, on the A team all 4 years. He also was a 4 year letterman on the Football team, Quarterback the last 3 of those 4 years. He participated in Track his Jr. and Sr. years.
Don was Class Vice President his Sophomore year, and Class President his Junior year. He took Glee Club his Senior year and was on the Annual Staff his Senior year as well.
Upon graduation, Don received Student Athlete of the year 1953-1954. He had a talent for sports. Basketball was his passion. Although he had a talent for other sports as well.
The following is an quote from a local paper at the time of his High School years.
“Tillamook Headlight Herald, Tillamook, OR in 1953. A Tillamook county boy could be leading the hit parade of Oregon high school and college basketball so far this season. When Don Long of Nestucca rammed 39 points through the hoop against the Seaside B squad recently, he surpassed Swede Halbrook’s Gill Colliseum record of 38 points, which is believed to be the supreme effort this year.”
This particular night, the grandstand did shake and the crowd roared to the High Heavens.
This was his top individual game score. His individual points for the year were 363 and his average was 17.3. This was for 21 games. In ’51-’52, Nestucca placed him on the All Star team for District Tournament. They placed 2nd in State Play offs.
Don also participated in State High Jump, Broad Jump and Javelin. These are the listed records he held through 1955, from the Nestucca High School Annual: Track and Field: Broad Jump 17’8”, Track 880 yards 2.17.3, High Jump 5’5”, Javelin 165.8.
At Seaside, OR District Meet he threw the Javelin 176’, injured his arm on the throw and was unable to attend the State Meet. Much to his disappointment. He would re-tell this story many times with much regret.
In later life, he became an avid fan of the Oregon Ducks. His passion for sports was to watch football whenever he could and the Ducks were his favorite, plus the Oregon Ducks Girls Basketball.
After graduating from High School, he married his High School Sweetheart, Grace Marie Shippee on 3/5/1955.
Don worked for Diamond Lumber Co. in Tillamook, OR for a short time and Grace was employed with K.T.I.L., the local radio.
After living in Tillamook, they relocated to San Diego, CA close to two of his brothers.
He and Grace raised a family of four children, Donald Ray Jr., Kathryn Jean, Laura Marie and Jeffrey Keith.
Don was employed by Continental Baking Company as a Sales Driver for Wonder Bread for nearly 35 years.
While working and raising his family, Don was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. He helped Usher with his brother Lauren Long and also taught boys Sunday School Class.
Don also was asked to Assistant Coach a boys Little League Baseball team. He was so proud to tell the story of this team. They came from the bottom of the league to take second place and only lost by one point. One of the youngsters was very much afraid of the ball, but asked Don if maybe he could try being catcher. Don told him yes he could. The result was that the youngster became more confident in his abilities. Don was very proud of those boys and what they managed to accomplish. He’d tell them, “think ahead, if that ball comes to you, what are you going to do with it.”
At age 55, Don was forced to take an early retirement from his job at Wonder Bread due to a knee injury acquired from his activities in High School sports. Surgery was the solution with a prosthetic knee replacement.
Don and Grace divorced in ’98 after 43 years of marriage. They remained close friends until her passing in 2015. She was 79.
By that time, Don had returned to Oregon in 2002, a long time plan he had wanted to do after his retirement. Having lived the first 20 years of his life in Oregon, he was a true Oregonian and loved his home state. He especially loved watching and listening to the Ocean.
In 2000, he reconnected with a childhood friend, Ilean Cook, whom he had known through grade school and High School. She had also been married for 45 years and had four grown children. In 2005, Don and Ilean moved to Keizer, OR and married September 24th, 2006. With this marriage Don acquired four grown Step-Children and five Step-Grandchildren. As the years followed, there were three more Step-Grandchildren and two Step-Great Grandchildren added to his family.
Preceding Don in death are his parents Alfred and “Bessie” Long. His Brothers, Gordon Long, Leslie Long, Lauren Long, Richard Long and his sisters, Hazel Long Stalcup, and LaVelle Long Smith Archambault and his son Donald Ray Long Jr.
Don leaves behind daughters Kathryn Long of Salem, OR, Laura Long Hajj (husband William Hajj) of Waldport, OR, Grandsons Brian Hajj and Evan Hajj, son Jeffrey Long of San Diego, CA and Grandchildren Joshua Long of San Francisco, CA and Jocelyn Long of San Diego, CA.
His two daughters moved to Oregon 3 years ago to be closer to their father.
Also left behind are his Wife Ilean Rae Cook Long and a loving marriage of 15 years in Keizer, OR. His Step-Children Debra Brown Grinde (Brett Grinde), Battle Ground, WA, Diane Brown Redmond, OR, Douglas Brown (Lisa Johnson Brown), Vernonia, OR, Vickie Brown Nogle, Forest Grove, OR. Step-Grandchildren Raelynne Nogle, Mulino, OR, Trina Gloor Visser (Christopher Visser), Goldendale, WA, Tiela Grinde (Jamie Correa), Battle Ground, WA, Tasha Grinde Marini (Weston Marini), Vancouver, WA, Dustin Brown, Californa, Jesse Brown, Hillsboro, OR, Carissa Brown, Hillsboro, OR. Two Step-Great Grandchildren, Ruby Visser and Samuel Visser of Goldendale, WA.
Don was a man of selected words, but when he spoke he meant every word he said. He was a strong willed man, generous, very disciplined, but loving and caring of his own family and the ones he acquired later in life.
His humor, laughter, kidding and fun times for the loss of them will make a huge void in our lives. He will be missed by each and everyone of the family and friends.
Don requested no service be held. Those who wish may give to the St. Jude Hospital for Children or your choice of charity.
In loving memory of a special husband
Husband you were my world.
You meant everything to me,
The love I have for you now
Will last eternally.
I miss your warmth, I miss your strength,
I miss your loving smile.
I wish I could see your loving face again,
Even for a little while.
Thank you for your devoted love,
That helps me through the day.
And for all the precious memories
That will never fade away.
I hope that you have felt at peace
Since we said goodbye.
In my heart I know that we
Will be together again in time.
“Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity”
-Terri Guillements
Love you always and forever,
Your wife Ilean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.