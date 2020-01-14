Donald Ray Gann, age 75, formerly of Cloverdale, Oregon passed away peacefully at his home in Brinnon, Washington on Jan. 6, 2020 after battling cancer and then a stroke.
Donald was born in Tillamook and raised on a dairy farm in Hebo. He graduated from Nestucca High School in 1963. He served in the Army National Guard in Alaska, and later in the 142nd CES Portland Air National Guard with a rank of tech sergeant E-6, for a total of 19 years. He had various jobs in logging, trucking, backhoe operator, etc.
Donald is survived by his wife Robin (Biggs) Gann, daughter Eileen (Chris) Stange, grandsons Corbin and Parker Stange of Vancouver, Washington; six siblings: Anita (Mike) Ihnat of Hebo, Oregon; Richard (Dorothy) Gann of Hebo, Oregon; Robert (Glenda) Gann of Hebo, Oregon; Lynda Fletcher of Beaver, Oregon; Dennis Gann of Gaston, Oregon; Ronald Gann of Wheeler, Oregon; uncle Jack Vermilyea of Salem, Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Oregon.
