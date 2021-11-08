Donald Ralph Elliot passed away Aug. 21, 2021 in McMinnville, Ore. after a lengthy illness. Don was born in Portland, Ore. on Feb. 22, 1947 to Ralph and Verna Elliot. Don worked in the Construction Business many years as a Backhoe Machine Operator. Don lived his entire life in Tillamook, enjoyed his friends, going fishing, and working on his autos & motorhome. Don is survived by his sister Darlene of Hermiston, OR.
