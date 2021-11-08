Donald Ralph Elliot passed away Aug. 21, 2021 in McMinnville, Ore. after a lengthy illness. Don was born in Portland, Ore. on Feb. 22, 1947 to Ralph and Verna Elliot. Don worked in the Construction Business many years as a Backhoe Machine Operator. Don lived his entire life in Tillamook, enjoyed his friends, going fishing, and working on his autos & motorhome. Don is survived by his sister Darlene of Hermiston, OR.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Elliot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you getting the COVID vaccine booster?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.