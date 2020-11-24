Donald Lynn Sutton was a bright light to everyone he met on his journey of life, which spanned 71 wonderful years, and ended on Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born to Charles and Dorothy Sutton and graduated from Easton High School in 1967 with his high school sweetheart Peggy Rae Coffey.
They married in 1968 and recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Don found a career in retail sales that matched his love for meeting new people and bringing them into his life. He retired in 2016, and fulfilled their lifelong dream, of setting down on the river with Peggy.
He loved fishing and hunting, but adored his family, which always came first. Three beautiful grandchildren and their many activities kept “Grandpa Don” busy late in life, and they were always his priority.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis. He is survived by his wife Peggy Sutton; son Robert Sutton and wife Kim; daughter Rebecca Smith and husband Wayne; grandchildren Anthony Smith; Sam and Olivia Sutton; sister Debbie Bowen; brother Mike Sutton; brothers and sisters in law Eva Gray, Carol and Kevin Fuson, Cheryl Sutton, and Anna Sutton; several other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.
Don’s eternal wish is to be in the ocean, and family will spread his ashes there soon.
