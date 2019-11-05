Donald James Murray passed on October 19, 2019; he was born in Forest Lake, Illinois June 30, 1930 to Lawrence and Ruth Murray. Don made his home in Nehalem Oregon for 40 plus years.
Surviving Don is his son Donald James (Jim) Murray Jr. and Tammie Murray, daughter in law; grandson Michael Murray, Cynthia his wife, great-grandchildren, Chris, Rylan, and Alyssa; grandson Jeremy Murray, Holly his wife, and great-granddaughter Arianna; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Barbara Murray; and generations of wonderful cousins.
Don married his beloved, Geraldine (Gerry) in 1956, Gerry passed in 2016. Don was predeceased by two sons Kenneth Murray in 1977 and Patrick Murray in 1991, parents, his brother Raymond and sister Eileen. Don’s life took varying paths, from a laborer, minor league baseball player, army corporal, OSU, accounting career, PSU teacher certification, HS educator, tax accountant, and real estate agent with attentiveness and truthfulness.
Don loved family and friends fun too, the great outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing, gardening, family get-togethers, and traveling the U.S with Gerry in their RV. Don immersed himself in sports playing and watching, created art on canvas and paper, read and explored the history of Tillamook County, the Neah-kah-nie settlers, and lighthouses.
No service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.