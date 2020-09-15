Donald Hearld Kiel, born June 25, 1935 to parents Harold Henry and Anna Louise Genhle, passed away Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in Ft. Wayne In. Two sisters Lorna Rybacheck & Lois Oestrigh. His mother died when he was 8 years old. He was placed in Moose Heart Orphanage from 1944 till 1952. He left to live with his father in Chicago where he graduated high school in 1953. After school he joined the Army and spent 16 months in Korea. He was stationed in Seattle, where he met and married, Sandra Jan Cope. They had 4 children Mary Ann, Roberta, Vern and Donald Jr.
They moved to Chicago where he went to work for Nabisco. He then transferred to Portland. His wife passed away in 1993. He went to California to visit his sister where met and married Gwen.
They made their home in Garibaldi for 27 years. He loved fishing, crabbing, & clamming. They enjoyed square dancing. The did a lot of traveling. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
