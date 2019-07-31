Donald Harrison Jr.age 60, of Cloverdale died on 7-26-2019, he was born on 7-1-59. Services are Sat. Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nestucca High School football Field with a potluck to follow.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- THH E-Edition for 7-31-19
- Passenger dies in vehicle crash on Hwy 6
- Oregon Coast Guard cutter to return home after $311 million cocaine seizure
- Tillamook County Democrats host debate parties
- Louise Burge Dean
- Merrianne Garrow Hoffman
- Local projects slated for Dist. 10
- Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Direct Deposit Scams
- TBCC offers welding program
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.