Donald Gordon DeCambra was born on September 7th 1937 to Manuel and Mary DeCambra in Pu’unene, Maui. He passed away on December 19th 2022 with his loving family by his side.
Donald moved to Oahu at a very young age. He started working on a dairy farm at the age of 9 years old and continued to do so until he retired from Gienger Farms. Donald loved his family, friends and all of his softball families. He was a very good golfer, fisherman and softball player.
Donald enjoyed life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Annie of 63 years; his daughter Sherryl and his son Rick; 1 grandson and 1 great-grandson.
He is survived by his sisters Pola (David), Gertrude and Joanne of Waianae, Hawaii; his children Kanani (Jerry), Walter, Ernie (Matt), Francis (Kris) and Kathy (Dan); his hanai (adopted) children Yvonne Garcia Burdick, Doug Beeler and Mirra Bowers; 26 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; and many others who called him Pops and Papa.
A celebration of life will be held on January 14th 2023 at the Swiss Hall in Tillamook at 1 p.m. Please bring your favorite dish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.