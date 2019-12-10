Donald Gary Hurd, 86, was born and raised in Goodland, Kansas.
After completing his education, he spent some time in Iowa doing odd jobs. It was here that he met the love of his life, Virginia, fell in love and married. Shortly after, they moved to Oregon and started their own business, “Hurd’s Upholstery.” They also started a family and had four children, Cindy, David, Bob, and Tim.
Don liked to be busy and enjoyed doing whatever he could to help the city of Tillamook prosper. He was the “go-to person” in the community who would listen and take action to solve the problem. “Let your voice be Hurd!” was his favorite slogan.
Don served many years on the city council, also as port commissioner, and volunteered much of his time on numerous committees including TURA (Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency). He was also the Mayor of Tillamook for four years.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Hurd, and his brother Darrell Hurd. He survived by four children and their spouses: Cindy and Tim Colwell of California, David and Danielle Hurd of Bay City, Bob Hurd and Tamera Maentz of Tillamook, Tim and Kay Hurd of Tillamook, sisters: Wanda Fitterer of Portland, Dee Thompson of Portland, Betty Hurd of Salem, Eileen Townsend of Kansa, foster children: Tyler Faller of Tillamook, Paul and Carl Schroeder of Alaska, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Methodist Church in Bay City, Oregon. Donations can be made to Don’s favorite charity, “Kids at Christmas” sponsored by the Bay City Methodist Church 503-377-2679.
