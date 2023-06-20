Donald Frederick Holt, 76, a long-time resident of Tillamook County, died at home on May 25, 2023. He is survived by his wife Leanne Holt, son John Charles Holt, brother Bill Holt and sisters Linda Thorp, Teresa Cruse, and Jackie Dimond. Don was known for his kind and friendly personality. He loved jokes and playing pranks on friends and family. Don graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School. He was an army veteran in the 60’s. Following his service in the army, he was recruited by the CIA and worked as a computer operator. When he returned to Oregon, he worked in the sawmills and then as a school custodian. He loved working in his shop where he created some nice pieces of furniture and rebuilt most of the cupboards and drawers in the mobile home. Many of the materials he used were collected and repurposed from other projects. In his free time, he enjoyed clamming, crabbing and gardening. A service for Don has been scheduled at Willamette National Cemetery on Thursday, June 29th at 2:00 PM. Those attending should plan to arrive by 1:45 and check in at the admin office.
Willamette National
Cemetery
11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd
Portland, Oregon 97086
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.