Donald Fred Reynolds passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 80. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by family in the house that he and his wife built. Don was born on June 6, 1940, in Lakeview, Ore. to Gail and Frances Reynolds. Don married Marilyn Woodford on June 16, 1961.
Don’s career started with the US Forest Service at the age of 19 on the Fremont National Forest. Don, along with his wife Marilyn, lived on the Dog Mountain Lookout for seven summers where Marilyn manned the lookout and Don fought fires during the summer and served as Snow Ranger during the winter. Later he transferred to the Olympic National Forest and then to the Colville National Forest where he fought fires, served as a fuel management specialist, a fire boss and dispatcher. After retiring from the Forest Service, he worked various jobs before moving to the Bay City/Tillamook area where he worked for the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (collecting and testing water quality) and became the Volunteer Fire Chief of the Bay City Fire Department.
Don loved being in nature, spending time with his family, cheering on his children and grandchildren from the stands or in his chair, and volunteering. Don’s indubitable volunteerism included memberships with Kiwanis, Lions Club, Toastmasters, National Ski Patrol, EMT/Fire, School Board, and WIAA board. He was also a Washington State Junior Miss Chairperson, CPR Trainer, Boy Scout Master, Little League Coach, and Basketball/Volleyball Referee. He assisted with church wedding receptions and construction at Camp Magruder.
In addition to the practical life lessons, Don taught his family and many others to hunt, fish, and ski (snow and water), and how to admire nature.
Don is survived by his wife Marilyn of 59.5 years, daughters Jolyn (Jim) Wehner, Dawnelle (Steve) Davis, and son Geoff (Firnichie) Reynolds, and eight grandchildren- Thad (Carly), Jordan (Sarah), Joshua, and Karalese Wehner, Malia (Ryan) Nielsen and Grady Hartmeier, and Sami and Zach Reynolds, and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Wehner. He also leaves behind his brother, Gary (Sidney) Reynolds, Cousin Sara Ann (Jerry) Effenbeck, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents Gail Reynolds, Frances and Oscar Kittredge, and an Aunt and Uncle.
One of Don’s favorite sayings was…
“Put the wet stuff, on the red stuff, and everyone returns home safely.
A gathering of the family will be conducted later to memorialize his life with the spreading of his ashes. In honor of their father, the family encourages donations to the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department or your local fire department, local blood bank donations, and the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership. Don would have also encouraged all to volunteer in your community.
