Donald Duane Braden passed away peacefully in Mesa, Ariz. at the age of 73.
Don was born on Jan. 29, 1948 in Tillamook, Ore. to Dorothy Nelson Braden and Derral Braden.
Don graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1966. He joined the United States Army shortly after high school. Don was part of the Army National Guard for over 20 years. Donald will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Like his father, he had a passion for horse racing. He was also known as a “green thumb” as he loved to garden.
After his father’s passing, Don went to spend his winter in Mesa, Ariz. He enjoyed his time at the local “swap meet”, loved picking fresh lemons off trees, hiking and exploring his surrounding all while smiling in the sunshine.
Don is survived by his daughter, Donia Braden Parrish (and husband Nate) of Sherwood; stepdaughter, Tammy Johnson (and husband Steve) of Astoria, and two sons. Also survived and loved by many brother and sisters, nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his brother.
A memorial service will be announce at a later time. Donald’s interment will be at the Bay City Cemetery at the family plot.
