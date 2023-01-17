Donald Bruce West, 88, died on December 6, 2022 with his family by his side in Tillamook, Oregon. He was born on Nov 28, 1934 in Oakhurst CA to Cassius and Ester. He was a proud Scottish member of the Morgan Clan.
Don married the love of his life, Janis Wright, in 1967 in Fair Oaks, California. He was an instant father to 3 young children. They spent their honeymoon moving the whole family to Idaho Falls, Idaho where he had a job with Channel 8 as a filmographer for the TV News Report.
He had an Associate Degree in Social Science from Boise State University and was Ordained as a United Methodist Pastor in 1976. He was an interim-pastor/pastor from 1971-1996 and served 6 churches over the course of time in the Idaho-Oregon Conference. He retired in 1996 and they moved to their home in Nehalem, Oregon, where he had previously served as pastor.
Don loved nature, photography, fishing, stained glass, woodworking, ghost town hunting, and anything that brought on an adventure! He had a great sense of humor, mostly dry. One of his favorite things to do was to “clown” around wearing assorted clown wigs and a red nose, especially when he was teaching the children in church. He was a pastor for the Walk to Emmaus group as well for many years.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jan West and three children, Janna Harries, Dayna Grever and Craig Hawkins and their families which include 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Don is also survived by his nephew, Randy West.
He was a wonderful husband, father and a blessing to so many. His love for His Lord Jesus Christ was very evident in how he lived his life. He will be greatly missed, but our hearts our full of Joy knowing that he is now with His Lord in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at the Nehalem Methodist Church in Nehalem, Oregon, on February 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. We would love those who knew him to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.