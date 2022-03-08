Donald Alfred Randolph was born, October 27th, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Alvin and Geneva Randolph.
Donald passed away at the age of 79 on January 10th, 2022 in the comfort and care of the Nehalem Valley Care Center in Wheeler Oregon. Where Donald was living after having multiple strokes.
Donald was one of three brothers, Kenneth Randolph, being the oldest, and Ronald Alvin Randolph being Donald’s identical twin brother.
Donald grew up in Tillamook County and graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School and attended college for 2 years.
Shortly there after Donald married and had two daughters Linda Nash, Kandi Spratt, and Son Donnie.
A little later in life Donald remarried a young woman, Bobbie Lott (Randolph) and expanded his family with three stepchildren, two daughters Bonnie LaTourette, Robin DeHart, and Son Rex DeHart.
On August 28th, 1976 Donald would expand his family yet again, when he and his wife Bobbie were blessed with a baby boy, Ron Allen Randolph being the highlight of Donald’s life.
When Donald’s son Ron Allen Randolph grew up, he expanded Donald’s family yet again with a grandson Ryan Allen Randolph, granddaughter Jaclynn Starr Randolph, and a daughter in law Rachene Godinho Randolph.
Donald was huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys just like his son Ron Allen Randolph, and enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking in the woods looking for Chanterelle mushrooms, which he taught his son Ron Allen to do at very young age. He also enjoyed gardening, music, and playing the drums.
Donald is survived by his identical twin brother Ronald Alvin Randolph, nephews Mike, Marty, and Kevin Randolph. Three children, Linda Nash, Kandi Spratt, and son Donnie. Three stepchildren Bonnie LaTourette, Robin DeHart, and Rex DeHart. Daughter in law Rachene Godinho Randolph, grandson Ryan Allen Randolph, grand daughter Jaclynn Starr Randolph, and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donald is proceeded in death by his father Alvin Randolph, Mother Geneva Fries, Stepfather Perry Fries, brother Kenneth Randolph, wife Bobbie Lott (Randolph) and son Ron Allen Randolph.
Graveside Services for Donald A. Randolph will be held at the Bay City IOOF Cemetery in Idaville, Oregon March 12th, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
