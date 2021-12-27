Don Wray Gibson, 85, passed away Dec. 16, 2021 at his home in Rockaway beach OR after a short illness. He was born in Graham Texas March 23, 1936 to James Gray “Hoot” Gibson and Agnes Hawley Gibson. Don spent his grade school years in Artesia New Mexico and the family later moved to Farmington New Mexico where Don graduated fro High School in 1954. He joined the Air Force in the summer of ’54 and was stationed in Wilmington Delaware and Kisarazu Japan.
He married Suzanne Welch on April 5, 1959 in Durango Colorado.
In the last quarter of the year 1963 he was hired by Xerox Corp. in Las Vegas NV as a service technician for the first copiers on the market, the 914 and 813 models. His service area consisted of Las Vegas, Area 51 and the Nevada Test Site and Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley. In his 23 years with Xerox he received many Service Awards. He retired in January 1987 out of the Salt Lake City Office at age 50 with 23 years of service.
After retirement Don and Sue volunteered at Acadia Nat’l Park in Bar Harbor Maine for 2 summers; traveled to Ireland twice; the Baja of Mexico on winter, Hawaii; and lived in the RV 11 yrs at Imperial Beach CA. While Don worked at Coronado Shores Condo’s. Bought a house in Hamilton Texas in 1998 and live there 22 years before moving to Rockaway Beach in the fall of 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue and daughter Lisa Gibson Shontz, Hurricane Utah sons: James Kirk (Jackie), Las Vegas NV. Jay Warren, Los Angeles CA. and Patrick Wayne Gibson, Vancouver WA. Grandsons Kyle, (Ashlee), Justin, Wyatt, Matthew, Tyler and Koby. One great grandson, Levi James; Cousin, Larry (Patsy) Forrest, McGregor TX. He was pre-decease by a son, Brian Ray (2020) his parents and a sister.
Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date in Boulder City NV. At the Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
