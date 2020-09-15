Don Lee Dials was born on June 27, 1956 in Scotia, California. He passed away peacefully with the love and support of family and friends on September 1, 2020 in Bay City, Oregon at the age of 64.
Don grew up in Bay City, Oregon with his parents Delbert and Bonnie Dials. Four brothers; Bill, Steve, Glen and Jim. Two sisters; Lori and Mary. Don attended Bay City grade school and Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
After completing school, Don moved to Portland, Oregon and went to work for ESCO Steel Foundry as a crane operator, which he loved and spoke about for many years. After a few years, he returned home to the Tillamook area. He went to work for Publishers Mill where he held several positions including fork lift driver, kiln operator and mill maintenance.
Don was united in marriage to Donita Wyss on July 17, 1982. They were married for 20 years and together raised their three sons; Mike, Chris and Greg. Don had a strong work ethic, which he instilled in his sons as they were growing up. After many years of work at Publishers he applied his home remodel skills and ventured into construction, starting a business as a General Contractor. He was known for quality construction, which was evident in his remodels and new home construction throughout Tillamook County.
Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and clam digging. He especially looked forward to hunting trips in central and eastern Oregon with family and friends.
Don is survived by his sons; Mike Dials of Valdez, AK; Chris Dials of Bay City, OR and Greg Dials of Tillamook, OR. He is also survived by brothers Steven Dials of Kent, WA; Glen Dials of Tillamook, OR; Jim Dials of Bay City, OR; his sister Mary Johnson of Anchorage, AK; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Delbert and Bonnie Dials, his brother Bill Dials, and sister Lori Gevoy.
A celebration of Life will be planned at a later date at the Dials Family property on the Kilchis River.
