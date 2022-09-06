Don E Dawes (95) born June 6 1927, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 22 2022, in Mesa, AZ. He was the second of 4 sons born to Guy H Dawes & Gladys N Skeen of Pawnee OK. He married his sweetheart Lillian A Eberhard on 22 April 1949 in Tillamook OR a loving union that lasted 73 years! He is survived by his wife Lillian, daughters Sonja Lee (Randy), Sherry Lang (Ted), Shelley Crosby (LaVerl), son Curt Dawes (Carol), 13 grandchildren & 38 gr. grands. Until his death he owned and operated Pacific Postal Trucking Co which contracted with the US Postal Service. Don was a beloved husband and father who helped countless people in his life. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A memorial will be held on Thursday Sept 8 at 10am at the LDS Chapel on 1483 N. Driftwood Dr. Gilbert AZ.
Bunker Family Funeral and Cremation in Mesa, AZ
