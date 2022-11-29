Dolores Jean Mackey Sherbaugh

Dolores Jean Sherbaugh was born September 26, 1938 in Derry, PA to Joseph and Elizabeth Sherbaugh and passed on November 20, 2022 in Tillamook, OR.
She lived in Derry until 1962 when she moved to Barstow, CA with husband Joe Johns. Upon divorce, she married Neal Jamison and they eventually moved to Wheeler, OR in July, 1970 to purchase the Wheeler Inn. After many years as a successful business there, they then converted the bowling alley in Bayside Gardens to the Bayside Inn in 1985. Upon Neals death, she met Robert Mackey and they were married in 2007 and she lived out her final years in Manzanita.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and by 2 of her siblings, Shirley Bungard and Bill Sherbaugh.
Dolores was kind, energetic and devoted and looked out for all. She spent 25 years as co-owner/ and worker in all aspects of the business and also worked for a few years at Nehalem Bay House and volunteered at the Hope chest.
She is survived by her daughter Vicky Halverson and son in law Fred Halverson of Nehalem and one son, David Johns of Mazanita. Grandchildren:
Dave C. Johns and spouse Laura of Westerville, OH and Daniel Johns of Lancaster, OH. Loyal grandson Jason Rettinger and spouse Meri of Omaha Nebraska. Several great grandchildren along with nephews and nieces she loved greatly. Of note, a grandaughter Angela Schuler and spouse Scott Schuler of Lebanon, OR.
There will be a celebration of life at the Bayway Taven on December 4th at 1:00 pm.
Wauds funeral home took care of Dolore’s remains
