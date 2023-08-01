Dolores Jean Ayer Shepherd

Dolores Shepherd, holding her bible, went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2023.
Dolores was born in Tillamook, OR to Sewell and Annabelle (Stokes) Ayer. Dolores “Ducky” spent her early years falling in love with school and mathematics. Summers would be spent in Sellwood where she would roller-skate at Oaks Park.
Graduating at Garibaldi High, class of 1951 with honors, she was a cheerleader and part of the homecoming court. Always attending the reunion at Garibaldi Days, hoping to catch up with one of her long-lost pals they would tell stories of vanilla cokes at the drug store, beach parties and trips up to paint the G.
She left home to find her way ending up in Walla Walla, WA where she worked as a server. On a fateful day in 1964 a gorgeous man with dark hair and blue eyes walked into her diner and little did she know, her life would never be the same. After bringing her roses a few times and many “no’s” she finally agreed to a date with John. After a whirlwind romance, they eloped to Wallace ID where she was married wearing her purple mohair sweater and Chanel #5.
She was beautiful. Always with bleach blonde hair, Revlon red lipstick, cat eye sunglasses, and wearing the latest gift John gave her. John was a tree trimmer so they moved again, settling in Redmond WA where she worked at Coca Cola in accounting and drove a 1962 red Chevrolet Corvair. They had two little girls, Johna and Dawn, and spent time raising them, sending them to Bellevue Christian School and teaching them how to ride big wheels and how to swim at Cottage Lake. She was an older mom in those days, at 36 and 37, she really wasn’t concerned about what other people thought. Fiercely protective, she would often end up at school, when there was trouble – defending her raucous daughters. She sold Avon and Tupperware to help make ends meet, ultimately teaching her two daughters how to wear makeup, “the correct way”. She enjoyed gardening immensely, sharing her love of roses with her girls, testing new varieties for Jackson and Perkins. Many memories of her favorite rose, “Mr. Lincoln”, a deep red would fill the house with the smell of raspberries. She was the ultimate hostess giving birthday parties with handmade cakes, bar-b-que’s and hosting get togethers for their local CB club.
A cousin remembers that during a time when her mom was sick, Dolores showed up on her doorstep out of the blue, with a bag of groceries. She remembered the comfort mom gave her during a time of stress. Her sister-in-law remembers bonding with our mom over cigarettes and gossip, with the occasional cocktail. God forbid a door-to-door missionary would show up spouting ideals she didn’t agree with; we remember her pulling out her King James Version of the Bible, to “discuss” important facts, “to get the record straight”. She was passionate about her love of Christ, sending us to bible school, and helping us memorize the books of the bible.
She barely survived the 80’s with two teenage girls and an adopted son Jesse. Nights spent hoping the girls would get home safely, only allowing them out to a concert “if she knew who they were going with”. Many friends of the girls remember her fondly, allowing get togethers in the basement and endless phone calls. She was a mother that loved her daughters, “no matter what” until one wanted a pierced nose, and then it was, “fine, just find someplace else to live”. She was generous, protective and courageous.
Early in the ‘90’s Dolores and John, came back home to Garibaldi, to be near her mother. She enjoyed keeping busy working at the Food Basket and taking care of their schnauzer Jolene. She taught her oldest daughter, Johna, how to be a mother, and the best ways to comfort a crying baby. Her youngest daughter Dawn married the love of her life on the beach, and she had the pleasure of walking her down the aisle. The absolute joy of her life was her granddaughter, Madisen Riley, who she spoiled and taught how to be independent and strong. Her proudest moment was seeing her granddaughter graduate college.
In her later years, she reminisced about her father, her heartbreak of when he died when she was 10. Often talked about times on her grandma’s farm where they raised dairy cows, and how to tell a Jersey from a Holstein. Her memories of learning to bake an apple pie and cows wandering into her grandma’s kitchen, were amongst the stories most told. Driving through Beaver, OR, she would show us the home that her grandfather built, still there, and where she spent her summers playing in the streams and fields. She loved the Oregon Coast but hated the beach and tourist’s. Eating Jordan almonds and drinking white Zinfandel, she would gossip about the latest happenings in her Red Hat group. She loved her friends and neighbors, but mostly, she loved Garibaldi. “WHY IS THE G OUT?” was our constant reminder that she was “a local”. She fell in love with Downton Abbey, “I love this show, I don’t think I’ve seen this episode” (seen 4 times) and wanted to be a cowgirl alongside Rip from Yellowstone, “He’s so HANDSOME”, yes mom, we know. Her amazing caregiver, Rhonda, was patient and kind and took the time to shuffle her around to get her nails done or take her for Chinese Food, allowing her daughters peace of mind as she lived independently, on her own terms.
Spending her 90th birthday on a cruise to Alaska, her girls and her granddaughter took her to see whales, drink champagne and celebrate her life. She was the star of the ship. “It’s my lifelong dream come true.” She wore diamonds, red lipstick and her Chanel #5.
Her 90th birthday came with a virus. Her last week’s spent in Swedish hospital in Issaquah, WA where she was cared for by wonderful doctors (Dr. Kahn, Dr. Nemani), the palliative team and nurses (Taylor, David and Christine) in the ICU. She was angry at being sick, but smiled and laughed as memories were shared and she ate her chocolate nuggets and drank her coffee, black, (thank you very much) while scheming at ways her “favorite granddaughter” could sneak her favorite cat MiMi, in. She was the independent woman we loved so much in the end, deciding to hold her bible and say goodbye to us, (no tears!) but mostly to “shorty”, her 6’ tall granddaughter.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Johna Shepherd, and Dawn Nguyen (Collin) of Sammamish, WA, and her amazing granddaughter Madisen Shepherd. She is preceded in death by her husband John, and her mother and father. Dolores Jean will be buried alongside her father, Sewell Marcus Ayer in the IOOF cemetery in Tillamook, OR on August 12, 2023 at 11:00 am, with a celebration of life taking place at the Garibaldi Bistro, in Garibaldi at 12:30pm.
