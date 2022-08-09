Dolores F Boquist

Dolores, better known as Dolly to her friends and family, was born on December 15th, 1931, in Portland, Oregon, to Alfred and Clairice Kindel.
Dolly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away on July 31st, in Salem, Oregon.
On February 23rd, 1951, Dolly married Clarence “Bub” Boquist in Tillamook, Oregon. They bought their first home in Idaville in 1952 and shortly thereafter started growing their family of six children. She and Bub were able to buy his family’s dairy farm in 1960, which provided milk to the Tillamook Creamery. Dolly spent several years focusing on raising the children before she started milking cows, in addition to her other responsibilities. In the early days Dolly would hand sew the kids’ clothing. This skill would eventually lead to her love of quilting and her lifetime membership of the Latimer Quilt Center.
Dolly loved to be in the kitchen baking for her family and friends as well as tending to one of her several flower beds. A dear friend once said, “She could spit on dirt and something beautiful would grow” and anyone who knew her, knows that is true! In her free time Dolly cherished meeting up with her friends on Tuesdays for coffee and lunch on Fridays. Later in life she became an avid reader and would stay up late to read just one more chapter!
As much as she loved caring for her family, it was just as important for her to give back to the Tillamook community. For over 20 years Dolly volunteered each Wednesday at the Kit & Caboodle where she made many close friends. She also served meals at the Senior Center, spent nearly 20 years doing the bookkeeping for Juno water and volunteered at the TCCA handing out cheese samples.
Dolly and Bub were also very involved in their church, St. John’s United Church of Christ, which they attended for over 30 years. Within the church Dolly participated in the consistory, volunteered with the Grub Club and the annual Ham Dinner. Dolly also gave an unmeasurable amount of time to the Pioneer Museum. She was the secretary for five years, helped run the annual fair booth and was awarded Pioneer of the Year in 2019.
Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Bub” Boquist. She is survived by her six children: Vicki Zielinski (John), Steve Boquist (Mary), Susan Boquist (Dennis Person), Daniel Boquist, Tom Boquist and Kathy Boquist. As well as sister-in-law Joan Petty of Tillamook and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Tillamook at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 20th immediately followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Hospice of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.