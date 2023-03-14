Dolores Ann “Corky” Furlong Poff, of Portland, Oregon, passed away February 25, 2023, at the age of 94.
Visitation is Saturday March 18, 2023 at 12 Noon followed by Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Rose City Cemetery 5625 NE Fremont St Portland, OR 97213
https://www.rosecityfuneralhome.com/obituary/Dolores-Poff
