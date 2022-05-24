Dianne Marie Jacob was born July 19, 1944, in Vancouver, Washington to Cyril and Loretta (Fries) Jacob. Dianne passed away May 17, 2022 surrounded by family in Tillamook, Oregon, where she has spent most of her life.
Dianne was loved by all who knew her. She was full of joy and always had a ready smile and hug for everyone. Dianne loved taking care of things - children, animals, helping others or tasks that needed to be done. She loved working with her mother - in the garden, and later at Helping Hands and in the art booth at the Tillamook County Fair. Dianne enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends, cherishing their visits when in town.
Dianne lived with her mother until her death in 2006. After that, Dianne lived the last 15 years with her special “Mom and Dad” Charity Applegate and Ron Rawe, who loved her as much as she loved them. During this time she worked at Marie Mills Center shredding confidential papers for Tillamook businesses and later volunteered regularly at Kit & Caboodle. She enjoyed learning new things, reading, word search puzzles, embroidery, camping, traveling, and outings with family and friends.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Loretta; siblings, Rosemary, David, Thomas, Andrew and Patrick. She is survived by brothers and sisters, Dennis, Joseph (Diana), Yvonne Townsend (Keith), Matthew (Ernestine), Cyril (Annie), Frances Cummings, Nancy Camper (Boyd); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Dianne is also survived by her special Mom and Dad, their children and several house sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the families have requested donations be made in Dianne’s memory to
Marie Mills Center, 1800 Front Street, Tillamook, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.