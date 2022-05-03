Dianne Ferguson passed peacefully in her Nehalem home with her faithful rescue dog, Fonzy, nestled at her side. She is survived by her two sons, Joel Willingham of Tillamook and Scott Willingham. She also has two remaining sisters, Bernie Bennett and Bonnie Bailey. She had three grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who live throughout the U.S. and the world.
Dianne was a true daughter of Oregon, the great-granddaughter of Webley Hauxhurst, known as the 3rd white settler in the Oregon Territory. Her ancestor first made his homestead in Bay Ocean, near where Dianne resided. Her father was born in Tillamook County (Barnegat) in 1897. Her childhood was spent in Portland, but weekends were spent at the Oregon Coast and mountains. Her favorite place was Happy Camp.
After many years working for the state, she and her husband Bill moved to their vacation home at Rockaway where they lived until moving to Nehalem about 20-years ago. She enjoyed riding with Bill in his restored vintage auto in the Nehalem parade, the meals at The Bunkhouse, and the many daily walks she shared with her dogs at the Nehalem Park.
Dianne has chosen not to have a funeral, instead she will meet her husband, her parents, and the 4 brothers and 2 sisters who passed before her. Because of that, if you choose to remember, please give a bag, a few cans, or some toys to your local animal shelter. She now walks in peace and beauty.
