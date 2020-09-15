Dianne Marie Hampton (Jennings) died in Tillamook on Sept. 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her husband, children, sister, niece and nephew.
Dianne was born Dec. 2, 1952 in Tillamook Hospital. In 1972, she welcomed her first daughter, Katherine Leona. She was the first of three daughters whom Dianne loved fiercely and who would endlessly challenge her and drive her to curse. In 1975, Dianne married Harold Hampton, who would become her life-long best friend, father to their daughters, and her greatest sweetheart. In 1977, they welcomed Jessica Lynn and in 1984, they had Ashley Anne. She spent her years as the loving matriarch of her family and friend to everyone she met.
Dianne was a pillar of her community who opened up her home to everyone. She was a mother to all who came into her home, a friend to anyone who needed an ear, an incredible wife to her husband, the best mom to her children and the most loving Grammy. Her character is unmatched and we will miss her.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harold Hampton, her daughters, Kathe Hampton-Huntsman, Jess Hampton, and Ashley Hampton, her sister, Janet Lazarus, her grandchildren, Cody Dummer, Shelbey Dummer and Nola Hampton-Bradley and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Leona Jennings, her brothers, Larry and Denny, and her sister, Kathy.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral in 2020. Our family plans to have a celebration of life to honor Dianne in 2021.
