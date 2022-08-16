The ultimate purpose of our lives is to love God and love people. Diann Eva Rawe Fox accomplished this faithfully.
Diann peacefully went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 surrounded by her family. Diann was born December 5, 1938 to Carl L. Rawe and Eva M. Lorenz Rawe in Tillamook, Oregon.
A life-long resident of Tillamook, Diann grew up on the family dairy farm on Bewley Creek Road. She met Airman Robert G. Fox who was stationed at Mt. Hebo Air Force Base. They met at the Tillamook Roller Skating Rink at the fairgrounds, married on November 5, 1959 and made their home in Tillamook.
Diann loved Jesus and shared His love with everyone she met. She taught Sunday school for years, preferring the 3-5 year old class and all of her students called her “Grandma Fox.” She was very active in the local Stonecroft Christian Women’s Club through the years and her weekly women’s Bible Study was the highlight of her week. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church all of her life. Her prayer was that her entire family would know Jesus as their Savior.
Diann loved to travel, especially to Tennessee where Gatlinburg was her favorite destination and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville a close second. She loved to create greeting cards for friends and family with her vast collection of rubber stamps and craft supplies. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going out to breakfast and having coffee with her friends.
Diann worked for Dr. Howard Kaliher as the Office Manager for many years. After the doctor retired she began a new career at the TCCA Retail Gift Store, where she excelled at helping her customers find “just the right” gift. After retiring she and Robert continued to travel and spend time with their family.
Diann is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her three children: Shelley Hurliman, Angela Fox and Michael (Jackie) Fox all of Tillamook; her four grandchildren: Christopher Hurliman (ReaAnne), Lesley Wilson (Chad), Vincent Fox and Victoria Fox; four great grandsons: Edward and Sammy Wilson, Logan and Cameron Hurliman. Diann is also survived by her niece, Tia Rawe and her aunt, who is also her dearest friend, Leilani Crowston.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her brother, Carl L. Rawe, Jr.
Diann was laid to rest on August 8, 2022 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tillamook. A Celebration of Life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Tillamook on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, International Relief whose mission is to follow the example of Christ by helping those in need and proclaiming the hope of the Gospel. To contribute visit https://sampur.se/3vQjGMt
Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.