Diane Jo Bruce was born on March 15, 1946, in Tillamook Oregon. Diane was raised by her parents Thomas and Verna Sander in Tillamook. Diane graduated from Tillamook Catholic High School. She then furthered her education by attending beauty school to become a beautician. Diane got her License to become a mobile beautician where she dedicated her time to helping those who were unable to get out of their homes. She enjoyed her regular monthly visits with those residents and being able to help those in need. She then worked as a hairdresser at the Kilchis House Care Center, doing hair for the residents for roughly 10 years. Diane married her soul mate, John Burroughs Bruce on January 22, 1966, at the Sacred Heart catholic church in Tillamook. Diane and John shared many years of making memories together including weekly lunch dates and drives around the county. Spending time with their loved ones on family outings and camping trips. Attending their children and grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. Diane was deeply committed to her church and being a member of the catholic daughters. She loved going on walks and having lunch and tea dates with her friends. She also enjoyed baking and gardening around her home. Diane passed away peacefully at home on July 4th, 2023. Diane is survived by her husband John Bruce, their two children Carrie Lane (husband Ted), and Tommy Bruce. Grandchildren: Amanda (husband Blake), Jace (Allison), Hunter, Keagan, Paige, Mia, and Gemma. Siblings: Danny Sander, Candice Sander, and Marilyn Luchini. There will be a small service on July 29th at 11:00am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery out at the Blimp Base with a small Luncheon to follow at the First Christian Church in Tillamook.
