In the distance, new waves could be heard rolling in, as old ones were pulled back out to the Pacific. Evergreens swayed in a gentle breeze, towering overhead. Birds sang their tunes throughout the forest & a summer sun had fended off the morning’s clouds, revealing the vibrant colors of flowers in full bloom. All signs seemed to show that a peaceful & loving send-off for Diane Cathleen Tratz was in motion. It was on the afternoon of July 1st, 2022, that the birds gave pause, a sign of their observance, as Diane passed away peacefully, whilst at her home in Rockaway Beach.
Diane was born in Coos Bay, Oregon on August 21, 1951 to Myrtle L. Johnson and Walter E. Adam and was later adopted by John L. Bitcon, whom Diane called, Dad. She had two sisters Mary and Caroline. All of whom Diane is reunited with.
Her life was full of travels that lead her across the US and Europe. Diane served as a civilian working with the Army Corps of Engineering. Her career eventually took her to Oregon, and she served in Iraq and Afghanistan. She met her husband, Steve; and found herself back at the Oregon Coast. Together they got to spend her final years quietly along the Oregon Coast. Making everlasting memories with their children and grandchildren.
She was a woman of resilience & a touch of magic; Diane adored her painting, gardening, animals, & family above all, and all of which were present & beside her as she made her final transition.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Tratz and her three children, Tyler Frans, Lisa Knudtson, & Paul Daneker.
A memorial service will be held on July 30th, 2022 at 1pm at Wuad’s Funeral Home, following will be a small luncheon at the family home. Anyone who wishes to share in her memory is welcome.
